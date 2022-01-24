Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives $8.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 6,590,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,627. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $558.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

