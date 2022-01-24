Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Target Price at $48.83

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. 1,482,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,998. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

