HaloDAO Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 99.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 15% against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $237,315.65 and $12,250.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.67 or 0.06598847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,094.03 or 1.00046872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006317 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RNBWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.