K21 Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, K21 has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003068 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $404,313.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00042112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006008 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

