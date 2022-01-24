ArdCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.75 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $79,102.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00042112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006008 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.