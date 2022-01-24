Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. 823,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,876. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.94.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 83.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 137.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

