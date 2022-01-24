Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 499,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,057. The company has a market cap of $951.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

