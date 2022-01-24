Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYLA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,250. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.16. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

