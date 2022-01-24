Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $25.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CGNT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 989,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,240. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $774.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

