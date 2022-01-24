DDKoin (DDK) Market Capitalization Tops $276,388.58

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $276,388.58 and $5,386.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00176575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006054 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004192 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002134 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

