Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. 31,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

