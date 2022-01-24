Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.67. 256,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,064. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77.

In related news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.