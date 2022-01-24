Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.96

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCDTF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.