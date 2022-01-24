$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.07 to $13.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,751,000. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,422. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.