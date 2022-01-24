-$0.19 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.23). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock worth $359,627 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 1,439,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,755. The stock has a market cap of $268.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

