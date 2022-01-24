Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 778,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,555. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

