BitDAO (BIT) Hits Market Cap of $888.22 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $888.22 million and approximately $101.55 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.14 or 0.06662241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,258.91 or 1.00228645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006467 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

