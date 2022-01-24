Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,072. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

