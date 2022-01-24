Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.81 Million

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce $406.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the highest is $410.10 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,646.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 343,434 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutanix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,102. Nutanix has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

