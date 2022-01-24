Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 212,074 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.57. 925,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

