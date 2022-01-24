Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.18. 123,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 in the last ninety days. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.