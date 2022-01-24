-$0.13 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTSO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 432,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,742. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

