Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 1,868,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,419. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 112,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

