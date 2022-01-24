Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 7,265,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

