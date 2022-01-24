Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,016. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

