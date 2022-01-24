Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,016. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.