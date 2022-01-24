iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.36

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.36 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 189581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

