Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report $39.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

