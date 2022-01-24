-$0.06 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. UBS Group AG increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASI remained flat at $$0.64 on Monday. 1,351,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,816. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

