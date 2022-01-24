Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.49

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 42389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUPBY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

