Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.80

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.57) to GBX 2,800 ($38.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.61) to GBX 2,150 ($29.34) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,663.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

