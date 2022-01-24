Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.63

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 1042502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

LILM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Lilium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,111,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,255,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

