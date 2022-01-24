Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.62

Shares of Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

About Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

