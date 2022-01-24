KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.25

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 47911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNYJY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

