Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

1/20/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,525 ($102.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($106.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($115.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,150 ($83.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,400 ($128.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/21/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,400 ($128.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/16/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($115.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($85.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/30/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($115.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,600 ($103.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

