Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $5.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $905.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. 3,541,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $191.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.