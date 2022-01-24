Stacks Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $100.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00179404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00171705 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00029048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,560,425 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

