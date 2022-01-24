Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Global Net Lease also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.01. 1,178,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,934. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

