$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 815,807 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 10.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,990 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 340,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

