Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €42.50 to €39.00. The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 5618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

