Insider Buying: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $13,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,269. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
