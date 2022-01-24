Insider Buying: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $13,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,269. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

