Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 35,000 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 35,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,594.15.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 23,688 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75.

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,098. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

