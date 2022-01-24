Bruce Bernstein Sells 25,000 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Bruce Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bruce Bernstein purchased 2,500 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 354,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.