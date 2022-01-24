Bruce Bernstein Sells 25,000 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bruce Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Bruce Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Bruce Bernstein purchased 2,500 shares of XpresSpa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 354,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.
About XpresSpa Group
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
