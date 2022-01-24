Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $6.06 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $30.88 million and approximately $70.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $6.06 or 0.00016600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00173212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00029107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00360134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

