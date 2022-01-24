DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0489 on Major Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $177.98 million and $8.27 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006071 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,638,075,938 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

