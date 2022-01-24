Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $324,750.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.02. 562,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,872. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $921.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.