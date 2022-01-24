Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $324,750.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.02. 562,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,872. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $921.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
