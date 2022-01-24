Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €86.00 ($97.73) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.50 ($100.57).

Daimler stock traded down €1.27 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €71.93 ($81.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. Daimler has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a twelve month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.53.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

