Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.15.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $243.20. 4,143,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.48. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,267 shares of company stock worth $23,835,742 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.