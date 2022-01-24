Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

OTCMKTS:ARREF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

