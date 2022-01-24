Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report sales of $69.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.69 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

In other news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Well by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Well by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 619,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 116,727 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Well by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,459. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. American Well has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.