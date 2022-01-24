Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report sales of $69.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.69 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

In other news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Well by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Well by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 619,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 116,727 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Well by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,459. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. American Well has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

