MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. 93,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,996. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.