MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGE Energy.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MGEE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. 93,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,996. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
Featured Article: Which market index is the best?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.